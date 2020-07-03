YSRCP MPs Want Lok Sabha Speaker To Disqualify Rebel MP

A delegation of YSRCP MPs, led by party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Friday to seek disqualification of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju for his anti-party activities.

Addressing the media after submitting the disqualification petition, Vijaysai Reddy said that the Lok Sabha Speaker responded positively and assured action after going through the case.

“Raghurama Krishna Raju created an awkward situation, by airing his views which were against the party line and his conduct was highly questionable. He has lost the moral ground to be a member of the House representing the party. He was also hobnobbing with the leaders of the opposition. He even used unparliamentary language against our party president and chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and other party members. He never discussed his inconvenience within the party forum anytime, instead, he took it up in public, going against the party guidelines,” Vijaysai Reddy said.

"The anti-defection law applies to Raghurama Krishna Raju who contradicted the party rules. He even misused the freedom of speech and Section 10 should be invoked. Though he was elected on our party ticket, he started criticising the party on various issues and took to media joining chorus with the opposition. After being convinced that his heart and soul are not with the party, we have taken a decision to file the disqualification petition with the Lok Sabha Speaker," he added.

'Behaved like an opposition'

Party whip M Bharat said that Raju behaved like an opposition within the party and lacked the true spirit of the YSRCP which he represents. "He was given many opportunities during debates but he has been talking contrary to the party decisions on important issues like introduction of English medium from primary level and on Tirupati lands controversy," Bharat said.

MP Nandigama Suresh challenged Raghurama Krishna Raju to resign and contest without the party's support and win again. “As he clearly stated that he won with his own popularity but not with the party's support, he can resign and go for an election. Even after getting elected with party support, he went against the manifesto and made critical remarks opposing the government’s move to implement English medium in government schools. He also argued on proposed sale of certain Tirumala assets and made improper remarks against the government. He lacks commitment towards the party but prioritises his self gains. With his conduct, people are not going to trust him in future and reject him,” Suresh said.

