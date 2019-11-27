Amit Shah On Article 370: 'PM Modi Made The Decision, I Implemented It'

During the ‘Republic Summit 2019’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s question on Article 370, Amit Shah stated, “The decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and my job to implement it, so we did.” The Union Home Minister added, “I don't agree with those who say there was no Debate on Article 370. Discussions have been on for 70 years. We promised to abrogate Article 370, this was the wish of the people.”

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sena-Cong-NCP Meet To Decide On Portfolios Ahead Of CM Oath

'My responsibility was to execute'

#ShahAtRepublicSummit | The decision was of the PM, my responsibility was to execute the abrogation: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/it7omJcHQs — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

'There were two sides'

Amit Shah further stated, “There were two sides- whether to remove it or not. Both sides put forth their opinion before the people for 70 years. What new opinion will come? Nothing new will come. No one should be surprised that since the promulgation of Article 370, it was the prime agenda of Jan Sangh first and then BJP that we will abrogate Article 370. It was not good for the security of the country. In a country, two constitutions, two symbols and two heads cannot co-exist. This was our resolve from the beginning. Because we didn’t have the majority before, we couldn’t do it. When we got the majority, we did it. Nobody should be surprised by this.”

#ShahAtRepublicSummit | People who are supporting Article 370, come forward and tell us how was it helping. We did not remove it in one day, it took 70 years: Union Home Minister @AmitShah at #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/Z8B0BH3v8N — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ | No Decision Made On Dy CM, Says Congress State President Balasaheb Thorat

'Jammu and Kashmir right now is the same as it was in 1990'

The Union Home Minister commenting on the security deployment in Jammu and Kashmir, stated, "First of all, I would like to say that the security deployment in Jammu and Kashmir right now is the same as it was in 1990. The extra security forces that was deployed has been gradually removed from the Union Territory, this is the one thing that I would like to make clearer on your show in front of the whole country."

Amit Shah highlighting the relation between Pakistan and Kashmir, added, "When it comes to terrorism, I would like to explain why there was a very clear relationship between Article 370 and terrorism. The whole world knows that Pakistan, our neighbour is trying to create disturbance via terrorism in our country, nobody is conflicted on this issue anymore. This is a unanimous truth. Now Pakistan is also trying to spread terrorism in the whole country, but the roots of this terrorism, unfortunately, are not as strong in other places. However, it was successful for a certain period of time in Kashmir because of the autonomy it got for having Article 370 and 35A."

READ | Ajit Pawar's First Reaction After Stepping Down As Deputy CM

'The agencies from Pakistan took advantage'

Amit Shah further added, "The agencies from Pakistan took advantage of this situation to create contradictions in the minds of Kashmiris. This is how the they entered Kashmir, indoctrinated the youth in the former state and gave weapons in their hands. That is why this move was important to uproot terrorism from the region." Commenting on reduction in stone-pelting incidents, Shah stated: "I cannot give you the exact numbers and statistics, but from August till now there has been a 40 to 45% reduction in this situation."

READ | All NCP MLAs Want Ajit Pawar To Stay In Party's Fold, Says Chhagan Bhujbal