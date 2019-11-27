Maharashtra, Ayodhya, Article 370, NRC & More: Amit Shah's Top Quotes At Republic Summit

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah touched upon a plethora of issues during his conversation with Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami at the 'Republic Summit 2019'. Amit Shah covered a range of topics related to Article 370, Pakistan, Maharashtra government formation, Ayodhya verdict, etc. Have a look at the top quotes by the Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Amit Shah on Article 370

The country had been discussing Article 370 for 70 years. Ever since Article 370 came in, first the Jan Sangh and then the BJP's prime agenda was that we will remove 370. This is not good for the country. Two heads, two marks, and two constitutions cannot run in the country.

Amit Shah on Ayodhya

There is no hurdle in the Ram temple case now, the Supreme Court has given the government 90 days to complete all the procedures, we will not allow it to become 91 days.

Amit Shah on aggression & sensitivity

My aggression is not against any party or person, my aggression is against disorder and against insecurity, which I think it should be. A Home Minister is not effective if there is no anger against disorder or insecurity.

Amit Shah on Pakistan

Pakistan misguided the youth of the region, armed them, and propagated terrorism. Until Article 370 wasn't abrogated, it was impossible to defeat terrorism in Kashmir. I believe that the path to destroy terrorism in Kashmir has been opened up.

Amit Shah on Triple Talaq

There are at least 40 Islamic countries in the world that have removed Triple Talaq. We wanted to empower the Muslim women in our country and it was a step in the right direction. Every political party must clarify their stands on such topics.

Amit Shah on NRC

NRC has no connection to Bengal elections or West Bengal. I want to ask the parties that are boycotting the NRC a question in front of people of the country: Should a citizen be registered or not?

Amit Shah on Maharashtra government formation

I want to clearly put it on record that we had never given any assurances for CM post to Shiv Sena. Our CM was performing well, was doing good work and it was only logical for him to come back.

Amit Shah on Opposition

In a democracy, the party in power or the party in opposition is made by the people of the country. Thus, the people will decide who will become a strong opposition.

