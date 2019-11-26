Sri Sri Ravi Shankar At Republic Summit: India's Vibrant Youth Will Take Us Forward

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 on 'Bridging the gap', Spiritual leader and Humanitarian Sr Sri Ravi Shankar said that the youth of this country is vibrant and will take India forward. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was on a panel discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. When asked where does he sees the Indian society in the next five to ten years, the Spiritual leader said:

"I would only say looking at the vibrant youth power of this country, our youth are not going to get balked down by any situation. They are resilient, they are vibrant they will take challenges and they will march forward. This I can say both in rural and urban areas, in both places people are ready to take challenges and there is nothing that can stop this country from progressing."

Sri Sri's flower and stick anecdote

When asked whether India requires some tough steps as it progresses further, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Yes, we need to take tough steps. What was done in Jammu and Kashmir is a welcome move. This is what has to happen, long ago it should have happened. We are very grateful for our government to bring in, taking that firm step. In a similar manner, sometimes firm steps have to be taken but along with that, you need flowers also. There are people who hold flowers and there are people who hold a stick. Only with peace we can march forward."

On Ayodhya mediation

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated while the mediation process in the Ayodhya matter could be challenged, the Supreme Court judgment could not be challenged. He noted that the SC judgment was the best thing to happen. Moreover, he contended that the judgment had put to an end the confrontation over the Ayodhya issue. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remarked, “Mediation will work when there is an uncertainty of winning by any one party. Both parties know that there are chances to fail. But when even a couple of parties think they are going to win, they will not be open to mediation. And it has helped in a way that it brought people together, it made them understand. Then those who never met and sat with each other started sitting with each other. Anyway, the final word is with the Supreme Court.”

