FULL SESSION: From Ayodhya To Kashmir, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Eyes 'Bridging The Gap'

From his involvement as a mediator in the Ayodhya title dispute to the dealing with terrorism in Kashmir to his thoughts on India's future, spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sr Sri Ravi Shankar touched upon key issues close to him at the Republic Summit on Tuesday. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was part of a panel discussion with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, and Republic TV anchor Sucherita Kukreti on the topic 'Bridging the gap' at the inaugural day of the Summit which at its second year is themed – India's Moment, Nation First. Here are some of the most enticing thoughts he shared on stage:

His experience as a mediator in Ayodhya title dispute

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar confirmed that he had suggested a similar solution to the Supreme Court judgment twice before the apex court gave its final verdict. He also added that the mediation process involved 25 parties and it was a very rich experience. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was a part of the mediation panel appointed by the apex court in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"In 2003, and then in 2017, we had put forth the same solution. In this mediation process, we had to deal with 25 different parties and this is the first of the kind in the world. It has never been done before. Usually, mediation is between two parties, three at the most and not at any public issue. It is about some property or personal issues but here we had to hear 25 different parties and that itself is a very rich experience and I tell you there was such a good harmony and synergy between all the parties that itself shows that the country wanted to move forward and define a solution and readily put behind all that has happened in the past."

Power of India's youth

When asked where does he sees the Indian society in the next five to ten years, the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "I would only say looking at the vibrant youth power of this country, our youth are not going to get balked down by any situation. They are resilient, they are vibrant they will take challenges and they will march forward. This I can say both in rural and urban areas, in both places people are ready to take challenges and there is nothing that can stop this country from progressing."

The youth of our country are resilient; they don't want to be bogged down by long standing problems of the past. They want to move ahead, take up new challenges & not just walk but run to the future.



Spoke at #RepublicSummit on Bridging the Gap. — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) November 26, 2019

Sri Sri's flower and stick anecdote

When asked whether India requires some tough steps as it progresses further, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Yes, we need to take tough steps. What was done in Jammu and Kashmir is a welcome move. This is what has to happen, long ago it should have happened. We are very grateful for our government to bring in, taking that firm step. In a similar manner, sometimes firm steps have to be taken but along with that, you need flowers also. There are people who hold flowers and there are people who hold a stick. Only with peace we can march forward."

Indian spirituality can deradicalise youth

On the issue of radicalisation in Kashmir, Sri Sri said, "It is possible to deradicalise them. We have worked with hundreds of such young people who are thinking the other way, and after a few months of constant interaction with them, they started to embrace the idea of a global family. We are also working in Iran to deradicalise youth. Our Indian spirituality has this power, through breathing and meditation we can calm the mind and make people think in a very different direction."

