Jaishankar Explains India's Evolution From 'argumentative' Era To 'authentic' Era

Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, while speaking to the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami said, India has evolved in many ways and it has evolved from an argumentative to an authentic era. The minister also implied that we have become truer to our roots with the fast-paced changes and we do express our traditions in an enhanced manner. He cited an example from the winter sessions and highlighted how parliament encourages the MPs to use their own languages during the sessions.

S Jaishankar on evolving India

The Minister of external affairs while speaking at the summit said, “What has happened really in these 70 years is that we have moved forward. Everything we have believed in, we have practised to good measures, the outcome has only changed who we are. In a way we are more Bharat, we are truer to our roots, we express ourselves in different ways. It shows in the way which we dress or which we talk about, the languages we use. Again, the point that was made in the central hall of the Parliament, yesterday was, use your language. You know, whatever your language is, whether it is your mother tongue or any other language you are comfortable with. I think it's showing up in our foreign policy as well. Our sense of who we are is beginning to get on the world stage. I would say in a way we have moved from the era of argumentative India to the era of authentic India”.

Jaishankar on cross-border terrorism

S Jaishankar also spoke about the issue of terrorism and cross-border terrorism, "I think there has been clarity in the last 5 years that unless we address the issue of terrorism, cross-border terrorism, talking about anything else doesn’t make sense. We did not have that clarity before. There are different ways of talking about it. I am not into diplomatic tactics out here. If you ask an average Indian today- what bothers you? He will tell you- it is the Pakistani terror. I mean no one has anything against the average Pakistani. It is the Pakistani policy of terrorism that bothers the average Indian."

