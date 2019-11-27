Keep SC Away From Political Discourse: Meenakshi Lekhi's Advice Rahul Gandhi Should Heed

Partaking in a panel discussion at the Republic Summit 2019 opposite Salman Khurshid, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi while remarking on whether the Supreme Court should be kept away from political discourse said that: "As a politician, involving the Supreme Court for your own demeanour, for saying what you want to say and involving other institutions is bringing the dignity of the institution down." Lekhi further added, "Any person trained at law would never do that and anyone who has the right advice would not do that." Lekhi was referring to 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' comment made by Rahul Gandhi, which he later attributed to the top court drawing sharp criticism, and which further led to the top court issuing him with a stern warning.

Lekhi's contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on November 14 dismissed the contempt proceeding against Rahul Gandhi which was filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, though it gave him a strict reprimand. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress leader attributed his ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Apex Court. Following this, Lekhi filed a contempt plea against the leader. After the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice against Gandhi, the latter tendered an apology seeking closure of the proceedings.

The top court had accepted his apology and said that it is unfortunate that the contemnor made these statements. Pronouncing the judgement, Justice Kaul said the contemnor should have been more careful. The top court observed that a person holding such an important position should be more careful. The Court also said that no Court should be dragged in any political discourse.

The case against Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the media after filing his nomination papers from Amethi for the Lok Sabha elections, earlier this year had attributed the 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' jibe to the Supreme Court. In a 4 minutes 20 seconds clip, Rahul Gandhi said: "Ab kuch din pehle Pradhan Mantri Ji ka ek interview aaya tha jisme unhone kaha ke Supreme Court ne mujhe clean chit de hai. Aaj Supreme Court ne clear kar diya hai ke Chowkidar ji ne chori karvaye hai. Supreme Court ne accept kiya hai ke Rafale mamle mai koi na koi corruption, koi na koi bhrashtachar hua hai. Aur jaise ke mai pehle se keh raha hoon, aagar Rafale mamle mai investigation hua toh do naam hai: Narendra Modi Ji and Anil Ambani. Mujhe bohot khushi ho rahe hai ke jo mai mahino se keh raha hoon ke jo Hindustan ke Pradhan Matri ji ne Air Force ka paisa chori karke Anil Ambani ji ko diya hai, 30,000 crore diya hai. Iss baat ko Supreme Court ne maan liya hai aur vo ab investigation karne ja rahe hai. Mai rooz unko debate ke liye challenge kar raha hoon. Narendra Modi ji Supreme Court ne aapke baare mai kaha hai ke aapne bhrashtachar kiya hai aur aapne Anil Ambani Ji ko paisa diya hai."

