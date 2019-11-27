Meghalaya CM: 'Striking A Balance In Diversity Is Challenge In India'

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Kongkal Sangma on Wednesday said that it is challenging to strike a balance in diversity when it comes to the idea of India first. CM Conrad also mentioned that the insurgency faced by the northeast regions have decreased due to the constitutional framework provided in the country.

CM Conrad on Nation First

Addressing the Republic Summit 2019 CM Conrad said, "I think this whole idea of India first is shrined in each one of us but having said that obviously India is a very diverse nation and I think striking a balance between that is really where the challenge lies for all of us. Northeast has got more than 200 tribes, Meghalaya itself has many tribes and many languages. In fact, you travel 10km-15km in a state like Manipur and the dialect changes that are the types of complexity that we have. So I think the leadership along with the flexibility in the constitutional framework that we have is really what will allow the beautiful nation of ours which has this complexity yet as you said the nation's first approach will really help to move forward."

READ | FULL SPEECH: At Republic Summit, PM Modi Makes Powerful Case For Putting 'Nation First'

Further speaking about the decrease in insurgency he said, "There are many other aspects I think that we need to talk about. As a state and as a region northeast has always been a place where we have been challenged by insurgency, but we have seen that the constitutional framework that is there allowed a lot of discussions on areas like Mizoram and Nagaland. The insurgency had gone down in those regions because of the way things have been approached in the last few years and also because of the way our constitution has allowed these differences and complexities to be addressed. So I think there is always a way forward respecting different communities and the difference that we have yet kept the nation first."

READ | PM Modi: With The Motto Of 'Nation First' We Will Surely Achieve $5 Trillion Economy

Journey From 'Nation Wants To Know' To 'Nation First'

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019. He made a powerful case why the feeling of ‘Nation First’ would culminate in the country achieving all its goals. Highlighting the achievements of the government, he stated how tough decisions were taken as they were in the national interest. Here are some of the key highlights of his address:

#PMatRepublicSummit | The country has moved very forward, now the talk is about solutions rather than the problems and challenges: PM @narendramodi at the #RepublicSummit



Watch LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/YIYiOgjCzN — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

READ | PM Modi Uses The Most Relatable Anecdote To Make A Make A Point On Aadhaar

PM Modi said, "I extend my greetings to all on Constitution Day. Who can understand better than you that how the journey from 'Nation Wants to Know' to 'Nation First' has been undertaken! In the last five years, everyone in this country has seen this transformation.” He added, “Ahead of challenges, there is a discussion about solutions. The country is witnessing the decades-long disputes being solved. Sometimes, people express that they did not believe that would be able to witness something like this in their lifetime. Many people say this. There are two main reasons for this. The confidence of India’s 130 crore people which says that- Yes, it is India’s moment. And second, the mindset of the 130 crore Indian people which says- Nation First.”

READ | WATCH: PM Modi Cites Arnab's Debates To Explain 'Nothing Can Be Solved Without Challenges'