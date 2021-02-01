Budget 2021: Govt To Upgrade 50,000 Schools Under NEP; To Set Up Central University In Leh

Presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament on February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced various welfare initiatives in the field of education, with a special focus on the welfare of tribal students.

Speaking on the fourth pillar - "Reinvigorating Human Capital" during the Budget presentation, FM Sitharaman stated that more than 50,000 schools will be strengthened qualitatively to include all components of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These schools will emerge as exemplar institutions in their regions, handholding, and mentoring other schools to achieve the ideal sub-policies, she said.

100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states. We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of Higher Education Commission of India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman. #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/kAwIRZBNeI — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Recalling her promise to set up a Higher Education Commission in India during the previous Budget session, Sitharaman said that the government will introduce legislation this year to implement the same. It will be an umbrella body having four separate vehicles for standard-setting, regulation, and funding of educational institutes in India. Under NEP, 2020, National Language Translation Mission will also be set up to further boost regional languages.

Central University in Leh

FM further proposed setting up a Central University in Leh for accessible higher education in Ladakh. She further said that the government would establish 750 Residential schools in tribal areas.

"For accessible higher education in Ladakh, a Central University will be set up in Leh. For the welfare of SC/ST students, the government will establish 750 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the tribal areas.

Sitharaman proposed to increase the unit cost of each sub-school from 20 crores to 38 crores and for hilly areas to 48 crores to create robust infrastructure facilities for tribal students. Moreover, the government is allotting 35,219 crores for 6 years till 2025-26 to benefit 4 crores SC students.

