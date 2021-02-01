Union Budget 2021: Harsh Vardhan Hails 'special Attention' To Health And Wellbeing Sector

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan lauded the Union Budget 2021 that included a ‘remarkable’ 137% increase for health and wellbeing sector. He hailed the “visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “prudence” of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a taking another step in the direction of ‘Health For All’. Vardhan not only noted that Sitharam introduced health and wellbeing as the first pillar of the economy but also said that “The increase in the budget for the health sector will definitely strengthen health services.”

During the press post-budget press conference, Health Minister said, "FM spoke of 6 prominent pillars, with the topmost pillar being health & well being. Investment in the health sector has risen 137% which is 2.47 times more than our last year's Budget estimates. This is an achievement in its own."

While announcing the Union Budget 2021 on February 1, Sitharaman mentioned the six pillars of the economy including Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, and Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance.

Building robust health care infra to address present & future challenges.



Interventions under PM #Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana include establishing critical care hospital blocks, integrated public health labs in all districts & strengthening HWCs#AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget pic.twitter.com/YWOwbCO6fe — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 1, 2021

According to the Health Minister, the PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana announced by the Finance Minister is a “Gift of self-reliant healthy India scheme” allowing nearly 61 thousand crores to be spent on health sector over the course of next six years as India emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Further, he noted, “Rs 35,000 crore allocated for COVID19 vaccines & commitment to provide further support as needed will help end this pandemic and expedite economic recovery as well.”

Read - Over Rs 257 Cr In Budget For Personnel Ministry To Train Bureaucrats In India And Abroad

Hail visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji & prudence of @FinMinIndia Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji for taking us closer to 'Health for All'



A remarkable 137% increase, taking budgeted outlay for health & wellbeing to Rs 2,23,846 cr#AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget pic.twitter.com/AwWrzItgyQ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 1, 2021

Read - Union Budget: BSP Chief Mayawati Says Working Class Tired Of Attractive Promises

Read - Budget 2021: 137% Hike In Health Spending; PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana Launched

FM announces PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana

Announcing the budget for the post-COVID-19 India, Sitharaman on Monday announced an expanded focus on Health, allocating 2.83 lakh crores in this year's Union Budget - a 137% in Health budget. The Finance Minister also announced a centre-sponsored scheme PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission.

"A new Centrally, sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years. This will strengthen the existing detection and curing centres and set up new centres in addition to the National Health Mission," said Sitharaman. The Finance Minister is currently presenting India's first digital Budget due to the ongoing pandemic.

Read - 'Fulfilled All Expectations': NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar Hails Union Budget 2021-2022

Read - Union Budget 2021: From Digital Census To Swacch Bharat Mission 2 FM Lists New Initiatives