sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Boy Injured in Animal Attack in Bahraich, Hours After CM Yogi’s Visit to Wolf-Affected A

Published 16:25 IST, September 16th 2024

Boy Injured in Animal Attack in Bahraich, Hours After CM Yogi’s Visit to Wolf-Affected A

A boy was injured by an unidentified wild animal in  Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil, just hours after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited the area. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bahraich Wolf Attack
Boy injured in animal attack in Bahraich; villagers claim wolf attack, forest department denies | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:25 IST, September 16th 2024