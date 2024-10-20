sb.scorecardresearch
  • 16-Year-Old Girl Raped by Acquaintance in UP's Ballia, Accused Arrested

Published 12:53 IST, October 20th 2024

16-Year-Old Girl Raped by Acquaintance in UP's Ballia, Accused Arrested

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
minor girl raped
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday. | Image: Freepik
12:53 IST, October 20th 2024