Published 12:53 IST, October 20th 2024
16-Year-Old Girl Raped by Acquaintance in UP's Ballia, Accused Arrested
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Freepik
