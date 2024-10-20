Published 14:56 IST, October 20th 2024
2 Farmhouses Belonging to Village Head Set Ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam
The incident took place in Nungkhal area on Saturday night when the farm houses belonging to Hilghat gram panchayat pradhan were set on fire by militants.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two farm houses belonging to village head set ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam / Representational Image | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:56 IST, October 20th 2024