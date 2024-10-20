sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 2 Farmhouses Belonging to Village Head Set Ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam

Published 14:56 IST, October 20th 2024

2 Farmhouses Belonging to Village Head Set Ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam

The incident took place in Nungkhal area on Saturday night when the farm houses belonging to Hilghat gram panchayat pradhan were set on fire by militants.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Two farm houses belonging to village head set ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam
Two farm houses belonging to village head set ablaze in Manipur's Jiribam / Representational Image | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:56 IST, October 20th 2024