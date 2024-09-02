Published 13:07 IST, September 2nd 2024
9 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Two Cars on Kolkata's AJC Bose Flyover
The accident happened when a private vehicle entered AJC Bose flyover from a no-entry zone and collided head-on with another vehicle carrying IT professionals.
Mangled remains two cars after a head-on collision near Park Circus, in Kolkata | Image: PTI
