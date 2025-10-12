Ambulance Carrying 3 Goes Up In Flames In Gorakhpur, Video Shows Loud Blast Destroying Vehicle

An ambulance went up in flames in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Visuals depict the vehicle on fire while onlookers recorded the incident on their phones from a distance. A thick cloud of smoke spiraled in the air as heavy flames engulfed the ambulance parked on a flyover in the city.

According to reports, the ambulance was carrying a patient from Varanasi to Bihar when a technical snag in the vehicle led to a fire. The ambulance was destroyed within minutes. The patient, their attendants and the driver of the vehicle jumped out of the ambulance on time and saved their lives.

The ambulance was travelling from BHU, Trauma Center in Varanasi to Champaran in Bihar when it caught fire. One Amit Kumar was in it with his ailing mother Neelam Chaubey (58). Amit's brother Sumit was also said to be travelling in the ambulance with his family members. At around 2.30 pm, the vehicle reached Sonbarsa Market area, near the AIIMS police station. The driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine of the ambulance and within minutes, the vehicle caught fire. Driver Santosh Kumar acted swiftly and got the three passengers, including the patient, out of the ambulance safely.

