Ambulance Carrying 3 Goes Up In Flames In Gorakhpur, Video Shows Loud Blast Destroying Vehicle
An ambulance carrying three went up in flames in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday at around 2.30 pm in the Sonbarsa Market area, near the AIIMS police station.
An ambulance went up in flames in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Visuals depict the vehicle on fire while onlookers recorded the incident on their phones from a distance. A thick cloud of smoke spiraled in the air as heavy flames engulfed the ambulance parked on a flyover in the city.
According to reports, the ambulance was carrying a patient from Varanasi to Bihar when a technical snag in the vehicle led to a fire. The ambulance was destroyed within minutes. The patient, their attendants and the driver of the vehicle jumped out of the ambulance on time and saved their lives.
The ambulance was travelling from BHU, Trauma Center in Varanasi to Champaran in Bihar when it caught fire. One Amit Kumar was in it with his ailing mother Neelam Chaubey (58). Amit's brother Sumit was also said to be travelling in the ambulance with his family members. At around 2.30 pm, the vehicle reached Sonbarsa Market area, near the AIIMS police station. The driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine of the ambulance and within minutes, the vehicle caught fire. Driver Santosh Kumar acted swiftly and got the three passengers, including the patient, out of the ambulance safely.
Things got worse when the oxygen cylinder kept in the vehicle caught fire. This led to two loud blasts. Commotion ensued and people halted to witness what was unfolding. A 28-year-old, identified as Monu, is said to have been injured from the shards of the oxygen cylinder that blew up. The police deployed in the Sonbarsa area arrived on the spot and carried the injured individual to a private hospital nearby. The fire brigade also arrived at the scene but the ambulance was nearly destroyed in the fire by then. According to onlookers, if the driver had not acted in the moment, it could have been a bigger accident.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 October 2025 at 22:14 IST