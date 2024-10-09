sb.scorecardresearch
  • Amritsar Drug Bust: Three Arrested With 5 Kg of Heroin In Intelligence Operation

Published 17:39 IST, October 9th 2024

Amritsar Drug Bust: Three Arrested With 5 Kg of Heroin In Intelligence Operation

Three people have been arrested with 5 kg of Heroin and Rs 3.95 lakh of drug money in Amritsar in Intelligence operation, officials said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Three arrested with 5 Kg of Heroin, Rs 3.95 Lakh in Cash in Intelligence Operation in Amritsar | Image: X@DGP Punjab Police
