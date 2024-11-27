Who Will be Next Maharashtra CM? Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Answer Will Be Given Soon' | Image: PTI

The question of who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra continues to dominate political discussions, as the BJP and Shiv Sena lock horns over the top post. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the answer to the question of who will lead the state as Chief Minister “will be given soon.”

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Fadnavis said, “The answer to this question will be given soon,” fueling speculation about a resolution.

Following the Mahayuti’s resounding victory in the state elections, both parties are pushing their candidates for the role.

The BJP is firm on its choice of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who played a crucial role in the alliance's success. The party has also offered Eknath Shinde the Deputy Chief Minister's post, but he denied the position.

Shiv Sena Stands Its Ground

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena is equally adamant about having Eknath Shinde, the incumbent Chief Minister, retain the position. Party leaders argue that Shinde’s leadership was instrumental in consolidating support for the alliance.

As the tug-of-war intensifies, both parties are reportedly in talks to reach a consensus. Insiders suggest the BJP is reluctant to cede the CM post, while the Shiv Sena sees Shinde as its rightful leader.

Mahayuti Leadership Under Scrutiny

Political analysts believe this power struggle could test the unity of the Mahayuti alliance. The BJP, being the larger party, is expected to have the upper hand, but the Shiv Sena’s insistence on Shinde could complicate the situation.

All Eyes on BJP Leadership