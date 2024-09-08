sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Arrest Mamata Banerjee': BJP MP Writes to ED Urging for Probe in RG Kar Horror

Published 14:49 IST, September 8th 2024

'Arrest Mamata Banerjee': BJP MP Writes to ED Urging for Probe in RG Kar Horror

As per the report, several hundred are expected to hit the streets of West Bengal on Sunday as various demonstrations, including another 'Reclaim the Night'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'If Bengal Burns, So Will Delhi...': Mamata Fearmongers Amid Protest | LIVE
'Arrest Mamata Banerjee': BJP MP Writes to ED Urging for Probe in RG Kar Horror | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:49 IST, September 8th 2024