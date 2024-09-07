Published 23:25 IST, September 7th 2024
‘Arvind Kejriwal Was Party To Criminal Conspiracy’: CBI Concludes Probe In Excise Policy Case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was "party to the criminal conspiracy" of the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy since the beginning, CBI said.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CBI has concluded probe in excise policy, submits in chargesheet that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was involved in criminal conspiracy | Image: PTI/File
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:24 IST, September 7th 2024