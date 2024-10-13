sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:45 IST, October 13th 2024

Baba Siddique Murder: Court Sends 2 Accused Shooters To Police Custody Till October 21

A court has granted police custody of Karnail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, the two accused in the murder of former MLA Baba Siddique, until October 21.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Baba Siddique Murder case
Two Accused in Baba Siddique Murder Case Remanded to Police Custody Until October 22 | Image: Republic
16:56 IST, October 13th 2024