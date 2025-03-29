Bengaluru Techie Stuffed Wife Inside Suitcase While She Was Alive, Probe Reveals Bone-Chilling Details From After Murder

Bengaluru: Bone-chilling developments have been reported in the Bengaluru Murder case in which a techie stabbed his wife to death in a fit of rage. As per the latest reports, after stabbing his wife, when the accused was stuffing her body in a suitcase, she was alive.

Bengaluru Horror: Techie's Wife Was Alive When Her Husband Stuffed Her in Suitcase

As per the latest media reports, the ongoing probe has revealed that at the time when Rakesh Khedekar, the Bengaluru techie who stabbed and murdered his wife in a fit of rage, attempted to stuff his wife's body in a suitcase, she was alive.

According to the investigation, during an argument, Gauri, the victim threw a knife at her husband who got enraged and then used the same knife to stab her in the stomach and then slit her throat, murdering her at the spot. The accused then stuffer her wife's body in a suitcase, despite knowing that in that moment, she was alive and hadn't passed away.

After stuffing the alive woman in a suitcase, he tried to drag the trolly bag outside his home but when its handle broke, he let go of the plan and pushed the suitcase into the bathroom, placing it near the outlet pipe, so that the blood could be drained.

Bengaluru Techie Murders Wife in Fit of Rage, Attempts Suicide After Confessing to Cops | Updates So Far

Bengaluru Techie Stabs Wife to Death in Fit of Rage: Rakesh Khedekar, a project manager in a software firm, was in the midst of an argument with his wife Gauri, when things took a violent turn and after the woman attacked him with a knife, he used the same knife to stab her and then slit her throat, murdering her in their house.