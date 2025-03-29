sb.scorecardresearch
  Bengaluru Techie Stuffed Wife Inside Suitcase While She Was Alive, Probe Reveals Bone-Chilling Details From After Murder

Updated March 29th 2025, 11:58 IST

Bengaluru Techie Stuffed Wife Inside Suitcase While She Was Alive, Probe Reveals Bone-Chilling Details From After Murder

Latest reports reveal that according to the probe, when the Bengaluru techie stuffed his wife in a suitcase, she was alive at that time; here's what he did...

Reported by: Ananya Srivastava
Bengaluru Techie's wife was alive when he stuffed her in a suitcase
Bengaluru: Bone-chilling developments have been reported in the Bengaluru Murder case in which a techie stabbed his wife to death in a fit of rage. As per the latest reports, after stabbing his wife, when the accused was stuffing her body in a suitcase, she was alive.

Bengaluru Horror: Techie's Wife Was Alive When Her Husband Stuffed Her in Suitcase

As per the latest media reports, the ongoing probe has revealed that at the time when Rakesh Khedekar, the Bengaluru techie who stabbed and murdered his wife in a fit of rage, attempted to stuff his wife's body in a suitcase, she was alive.

Also Read: Morbid! Bengaluru Techie Spent Night Talking To Wife's Body After Murdering Her

According to the investigation, during an argument, Gauri, the victim threw a knife at her husband who got enraged and then used the same knife to stab her in the stomach and then slit her throat, murdering her at the spot. The accused then stuffer her wife's body in a suitcase, despite knowing that in that moment, she was alive and hadn't passed away.

After stuffing the alive woman in a suitcase, he tried to drag the trolly bag outside his home but when its handle broke, he let go of the plan and pushed the suitcase into the bathroom, placing it near the outlet pipe, so that the blood could be drained.

Bengaluru Techie Murders Wife in Fit of Rage, Attempts Suicide After Confessing to Cops | Updates So Far

  • Bengaluru Techie Stabs Wife to Death in Fit of Rage: Rakesh Khedekar, a project manager in a software firm, was in the midst of an argument with his wife Gauri, when things took a violent turn and after the woman attacked him with a knife, he used the same knife to stab her and then slit her throat, murdering her in their house.

Also Read: BIG TWIST: Bengaluru Techie & Wife Were First Cousins | 4 Shocking Revelations by Rakesh's Father

  • Accused Spent Night Talking to Wife's Body, Stuffed It in Suitcase: After killing his wife in a fit of rage, the Bengaluru techie probably realised what he had done; as per reports, he spent the entire night talking to his dead wife. He then stuffed her body in a suitcase and left it in the bathroom, before fleeing to Pune.
  • Rakesh Khedekar Called In-Laws, Confessed to Killing Wife: Rakesh Khedekar, the accused in the case also called his in-laws and confessed to them that he had killed their daughter, before driving away to Pune. On his way, he also called up his father and informed him about all that had happened.
  • Bengaluru Techie Attempts Suicide In Front of Cops: On reaching Pune, the accused Bengaluru techie straightaway went to the Shirwal Police Station where he confessed to killing his wife and before surrendering, he attempted suicide by consuming poison, that he had been carrying with him from Bengaluru.
  • Accused's Father Makes Shocking Revelations: The accused's father has revealed that Rakesh Khedekar and his wife Gauri, were actually first cousins and had forced their families to get them married. He also revealed that Gauri had a short temper and the couple had several arguments; he said that his son was physically assaulted by his daughter-in-law multiple times.

