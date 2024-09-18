sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • BJP's Shagun Parihar Heckled by PDP Candidate at J-K Polling Station Amid 1st Phase Voting I Video

Published 14:09 IST, September 18th 2024

BJP's Shagun Parihar Heckled by PDP Candidate at J-K Polling Station Amid 1st Phase Voting I Video

BJP Candidate Shagun Parihar was Heckled at Bagwan Mohalla polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtawar amid first phase voting in the state

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP Candidate Shagun Parihar was Heckled at Bagwan Mohalla polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtawar amid first phase voting in the state
BJP Candidate Shagun Parihar was Heckled at Bagwan Mohalla polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtawar amid first phase voting in the state | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:17 IST, September 18th 2024