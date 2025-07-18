BMW Horror In Gandhinagar Sparks Nationwide Fury, Revives Pune And Vadodara Hit-And-Run Nightmares

A BMW car hit a two-wheeler in Gandhinagar on July 17, killing the motorist on the spot. The accident happened in Sargasan locality of the city on Thursday morning. The BMW car driver hit a man riding on his Activa scooter, killing the rider on the two-wheeler. The deceased is believed to be an elderly. Locals, who ran to rescue on the accident spot, allege that the car driver was drunk. The car driver was also injured in crash and has been admitted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the matter. CCTV visuals show the car's front portion completely damaged.

In the CCTV footage, it is seen that a black BMW car hit a two-wheeler, while the man on it attempted cross the road at an intersection. According to locals, after the accident, the two-wheeler driver was thrown 20 ft away. The driver of the two-wheeler died on the spot. It has been learned that the deceased is a resident of Gandhinagar. After the accident, local people gathered for investigation. It is believed that the accident occurred because the driver of the BMW was driving carelessly. An FIR in the case has been filed.

Netizens expressed outrage on social media after the incident came to light. While some called for the immediate arrest of the driver, believed to be a "rich brat", mentioning how the upper classes don't seemingly care of the lives of the poor, others demanded that proper road safety measures like speed breakers and traffic lights be installed more aggressively around the city to counter road rage menace.