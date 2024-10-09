Published 18:58 IST, October 9th 2024
BREAKING: 2 Workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar
2 workers lost their lives, and another was injured after inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: 2 Workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:58 IST, October 9th 2024