sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: 2 Workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

Published 18:58 IST, October 9th 2024

BREAKING: 2 Workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

2 workers lost their lives, and another was injured after inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BREAKING: 2 Workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar
BREAKING: 2 Workers Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:58 IST, October 9th 2024