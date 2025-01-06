BREAKING: 5 Month Old Infant Tested Positive For HMPV in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 5-month-old infant who arrived from Mumbai has tested positive for HMPV in Kolkata. The child was brought to the doctor with symptoms including fever, loose stools, and vomiting.

Following a Viral PCR test, the diagnosis confirmed HMPV. Due to breathing difficulties, the child has been placed on respiratory support.

India's health ministry confirmed on Monday two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, along with one additional case in Gujarat , bringing the total number of reported cases in the country to three.

The health ministry reported that routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, conducted under ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses nationwide, has detected cases of HMPV.

A 3-month-old female infant was diagnosed with HMPV following admission to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, for bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged.