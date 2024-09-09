sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:26 IST, September 9th 2024

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody Till Sep 23

Khan was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2, after the ED conducted a search at his residence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Amanatullah Khan
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced before a court by the Enforcement Directorate offcials in connection with a money laundering case, | Image: PTI
17:14 IST, September 9th 2024