Published 17:26 IST, September 9th 2024
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody Till Sep 23
Khan was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2, after the ED conducted a search at his residence.
Press Trust Of India
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being produced before a court by the Enforcement Directorate offcials in connection with a money laundering case, | Image: PTI
