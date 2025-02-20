BREAKING | Delhi Cabinet Ministers Portfolio: CM Rekha Gupta Retains Home & Finance | Full List of Who Gets What

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta keeps Home and Finance, Parvesh gets education ministry | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Shortly after taking oath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta retained the charge of the Home and Finance departments.

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma has been allotted the Education, PWD, and Transport ministries.

List of Portfolios: Who Get's What

Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister): Home, Finance, Services, Vigilance, Planning

Parvesh Verma (Deputy CM): Education, PWD, Transport

Kapil Mishra: Water, Tourism & Culture

Ashish Sood: Revenue and Environment, Food & Civil Supplies

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Health and Urban development and Industries

Pankaj Kumar Singh: Law, Legislative Affairs, Housing

Ravindra Kumar Indraj: Social Welfare, SC/ST Affairs, Labour

Earlier today, along with Rekha Gupta, six BJP MLAs—Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh—took the oath of office.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise of providing Rs 2,500 in monthly financial aid to women.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 percent receive monetary support into their accounts by March 8,” CM Rekha Gupta said.