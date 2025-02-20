Updated 17:57 IST, February 20th 2025
BREAKING | Delhi Cabinet Ministers Portfolio: CM Rekha Gupta Retains Home & Finance | Full List of Who Gets What
The portfolios for cabinet ministers in Delhi have been announced. CM Rekha Gupta is set to head the home and finance department.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Shortly after taking oath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta retained the charge of the Home and Finance departments.
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma has been allotted the Education, PWD, and Transport ministries.
List of Portfolios: Who Get's What
- Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister): Home, Finance, Services, Vigilance, Planning
- Parvesh Verma (Deputy CM): Education, PWD, Transport
- Kapil Mishra: Water, Tourism & Culture
- Ashish Sood: Revenue and Environment, Food & Civil Supplies
- Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Health and Urban development and Industries
- Pankaj Kumar Singh: Law, Legislative Affairs, Housing
- Ravindra Kumar Indraj: Social Welfare, SC/ST Affairs, Labour
Earlier today, along with Rekha Gupta, six BJP MLAs—Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh—took the oath of office.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise of providing Rs 2,500 in monthly financial aid to women.
"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 percent receive monetary support into their accounts by March 8,” CM Rekha Gupta said.
BJP has returned to power in the national capital after 27 years with a resounding victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress . It registered victory on 48 seats in the 70-seat Assembly.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 17:07 IST, February 20th 2025