  BREAKING: Maharashtra Dy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal Jumps Off 3rd Floor of Mantralaya

Published 13:47 IST, October 4th 2024

BREAKING: Maharashtra Dy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal Jumps Off 3rd Floor of Mantralaya

Narhari Jhirwal, Deputy Speaker from the Ajit Pawar faction in the Maharashtra government, attempted to jump from the third floor of the ministry building

Reported by: Digital Desk
Narhari Jhirwal, MLA and Deputy Speaker of Ajit Pawar group in Maharashtra Ministry, jumped from the roof and got stuck on the safety net.
Narhari Jhirwal, MLA and Deputy Speaker from the Ajit Pawar faction in the Maharashtra government, attempted to jump from the third floor of the ministry building | Image: Republic
13:11 IST, October 4th 2024