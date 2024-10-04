Published 13:47 IST, October 4th 2024
BREAKING: Maharashtra Dy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal Jumps Off 3rd Floor of Mantralaya
Narhari Jhirwal, Deputy Speaker from the Ajit Pawar faction in the Maharashtra government, attempted to jump from the third floor of the ministry building
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Narhari Jhirwal, MLA and Deputy Speaker from the Ajit Pawar faction in the Maharashtra government, attempted to jump from the third floor of the ministry building | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:11 IST, October 4th 2024