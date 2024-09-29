Published 20:16 IST, September 29th 2024
One Terrorist Killed in Kathua Encounter, More Likely Trapped
The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua has entered its second day since it began in which security forces gunned down one terrorist
The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua has entered its second day since it began in which security forces gunned down one terrorist | Image: PTI/ Representational
13:47 IST, September 29th 2024