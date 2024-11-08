BREAKING: Salman Khan Gets Fresh Threat Over Song on Lawrence Bishnoi, Police Probe Underway

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan once again received a threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang over a song that linked him with the dreaded gangster. The threat message was received by Mumbai Police's traffic control room on Thursday midnight.

The sender allegedly threatened the actor and the writer of the song that has mentions of Lawrence Bishnoi. The sender in the message wrote that the songwriter will by killed and his condition will be such that he will not be able to write songs in his name. The threat message daed the actor to save the songwriter if he can.

"Within a month, the person who wrote the song will be killed, the condition of the song writer will be such that he will not be able to write songs in his name. If Salman has guts, he should save him," the threat message read.

The incident has sent Mumbai Police on its toes. A high alert has been sounded in the city.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. The investigators are also searching for the location of the number from which this message was sent. This is latest in the series of threats being issued in Mumbai, most of targeting Salman Khan.