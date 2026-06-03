CCTV Reveals Violent Attack On Khan Sir's Institute: Stone Pelting, Vandalism Caught On Camera, manhunt To Nab Accused Launched

Patna: The first CCTV footage has surfaced showing scenes of stone pelting and vandalism outside the Khan Sir's Coaching Institute in Patna, hours after violence was reported in that area. The attack left a security guard injured and has initiated a police investigation into what authorities suspect may be linked to rivalry between coaching institutes.

The incident took place at around 10:10 PM on June 2, 2026, under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station in Patna's Musallahpur Haat area, a major educational hub known for housing several coaching centres that attract competitive exam aspirants from across Bihar and neighbouring states.

CCTV Footage: Moment Of Attack

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Patna, police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about brick-throwing and vandalism at the institute. Following inquiries with local residents and examination of CCTV footage from nearby cameras, police found that around 15 to 20 people allegedly associated with Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute in Patna were involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism.

According to the Police raids are now underway and legal action is being taken to arrest the accused involved in the incident.

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While initial reports spoke of a firing incident outside the institute, Patna Police said that their review of CCTV footage has not confirmed any firing so far. They have informed that police are still scanning the all the CCTV footages of the area and trying to identify all suspects and all possible angles are being examined. The police is also probing whether competition between coaching institutes was behind the attack.

Khan Sir Alleges Firing And Vandalism, Clarifies Later

Patna-based renowned educator Khan Sir alleged that his coaching institute was attacked, vandalised and fired upon by unidentified assailants. He claimed that CCTV footage of the incident has been submitted to the police and said the institute's security guard has identified some of the accused.

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Khan Sir further alleged that individuals linked to a nearby coaching institute were behind the attack and had previously threatened his coaching centre. "The main issue seems to be that why are we teaching for such low fees? Why are we getting such massive results? When results are produced in the thousands, certain anti-social elements tend to feel threatened," he alleged.

On being asked about the reason behind the attack, Khan Sir said rival coaching operators objected to his affordable education model.

"They ask why we are teaching students at such low fees," he said, adding that certain groups were troubled by the institute's success and large examination results.

He also alleged that a rival coaching institute had threatened to blow up his coaching centre within two days.

Soon after the incident was reported on Tuesday night, Khan Sir told the reporters that eight to ten rounds of shots were fired outside his coaching institute. However, he later clarified that he had shared the information given to him by security giards amid full chaos and confusion. "There was so much chaos at that time that I could not understand. I said what the guard had told me," he said.

Security Guard Seriously Injured

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident. However, a security guard sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised. Khan Sir alleged that the guard was dragged away from the institute premises and brutally assaulted.

"The security guard was dragged from this spot and was brutally assaulted. The guard suffered such severe injuries that he is currently not in a condition to speak or record any statement," he said. Police said that the injured guard is undergoing treatment and that statements are being recorded as part of the investigation.