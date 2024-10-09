sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress Analysing 'Unexpected' Results: Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction After Haryana Defeat

Published 13:08 IST, October 9th 2024

Congress Analysing 'Unexpected' Results: Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction After Haryana Defeat

Rahul Gandhi said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints receive

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints receive | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:08 IST, October 9th 2024