sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Congress Part Of Global Conspiracies To Weaken India's Democracy’: PM Modi’s Big Remark

Published 23:36 IST, October 8th 2024

‘Congress Part Of Global Conspiracies To Weaken India's Democracy’: PM Modi’s Big Remark

PM Modi claimed that a global conspiracy is underway to weaken India's economy, democracy, and society, and Congress and its associates are part of the plot.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Congress is part of global conspiracy against India | Image: x
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:57 IST, October 8th 2024