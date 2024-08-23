sb.scorecardresearch
  Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Bail Application of 4 Co-Owners of IAS Institute Basement Rejected

Published 12:00 IST, August 23rd 2024

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Bail Application of 4 Co-Owners of IAS Institute Basement Rejected

The bail application of four co-owners of an IAS coaching centre basement has been rejected by a Delhi Court where three UPSC aspirants had died due to drowning

Reported by: Digital Desk
Old Rajinder Nagar
Students stand amid waterlogging in front of Rau's IAS Study Circle at Old Rajinder Nagar | Image: PTI
  2 min read
11:57 IST, August 23rd 2024