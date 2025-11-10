Updated 10 November 2025 at 21:36 IST
Delhi Explosion: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday Following Deadly Car Blast
Delhi Explosion Update: The Chandni Chowk Market Association President, Sanjay Bhargaw, confirmed that following a car blast that left 9 people dead, the Delhi market will remain closed on Tuesday.
Delhi Explosion Update: A deadly car blast at Red Fort metro station's gate no 1 has left several casualties. The massive explosion has left nine people dead and several others injured, triggering panic in the area. Following the blast, the security officials have cordoned off areas near the Red Fort and Chandini Chowk market.
Amid the investigation, the Chandini Chowk Market Association President, Sanjay Bhargaw, confirmed that the market will remain closed on Tuesday. The blast took place near the highly crowded market of Delhi at 6:55 PM. The explosion took place when a slow-moving car stopped at the red light, followed by a loud explosion. Several other cars and motor vehicles felt the impact of the blast.
“A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage,” said the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Investigation is underway, and teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), along with Delhi Police Special Cell and officials from Delhi Police Crime Branch, arrived at the spot of the blast.
Victims of the explosion were rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. As per the latest updates from the hospital, nine people have died while 30 have been severely injured.
Home Minister Amit Shah has issued the first statement following the blast. He also visited the explosion site and will be visiting the LNJP hospital as well. Following the explosion in the National Capital, a red alert has been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kolkata and Uttarakhand.
