  • Delhi: Food Minister Asks Officials to Take Steps to Control Prices of Onion, Essential Commodities

Published 21:59 IST, September 9th 2024

Delhi: Food Minister Asks Officials to Take Steps to Control Prices of Onion, Essential Commodities

Delhi Food and Supplies minister Imran Hussain has directed officials concerned to take effective measures to keep prices of onion and other commodities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
elhi food minister asks officials to take steps to rein in prices of onion | Image: Republic
