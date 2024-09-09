Published 21:59 IST, September 9th 2024
Delhi: Food Minister Asks Officials to Take Steps to Control Prices of Onion, Essential Commodities
Delhi Food and Supplies minister Imran Hussain has directed officials concerned to take effective measures to keep prices of onion and other commodities.
Delhi food minister asks officials to take steps to rein in prices of onion
