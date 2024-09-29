Published 08:58 IST, September 29th 2024
Delhi Road Rage: Liquor Smuggler's Car Crushes Cop to Death After Dragging Him for 10 Meters
A police constable from the Nangloi police station was killed on the spot after being struck by a speeding car allegedly linked to a liquor smuggler in Delhi
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A police constable from the Nangloi police station was killed on the spot after being struck by a speeding car allegedly linked to a liquor smuggler in Delhi | Image: ANI/File
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
08:34 IST, September 29th 2024