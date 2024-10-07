Published 20:15 IST, October 7th 2024
Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: CBI Clears Thar Driver of Criminal Charges
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially cleared Driver Manoj Kathuria of any criminal charges related to the tragic deaths of 3 IAS aspirants.
Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: CBI Clears Thar Driver of Criminal Charges | Image: Republic
