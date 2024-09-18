sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Metro Milestone: Longest Twin Tunnel Breakthrough In Phase IV Now Complete

Published 23:51 IST, September 18th 2024

Delhi Metro Milestone: Longest Twin Tunnel Breakthrough In Phase IV Now Complete

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has completed the first twin tunnel breakthrough as part of its Phase-IV construction works, an official statement said.

Twin Tunnel drive spanning approx. 3 kms is DMRC’s longest in Phase-IV works
Twin Tunnel drive spanning approx. 3 kms is DMRC’s longest in Phase-IV work | Image: DMRC
23:51 IST, September 18th 2024