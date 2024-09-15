sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:10 IST, September 15th 2024

Delhi Reports First Death Due To Dengue This Year Amid Spike In Cases

A 54-year-old man died of dengue at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital as the national capital registered its first dengue death of the year amid a rise in cases.

54-year-old man dies due to Dengue in Delhi marking first fatality of 2024 due to vector-borne disease
