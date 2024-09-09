sb.scorecardresearch
  • Did Mamata Offer Money to Abhaya's Family? BJP Shares Purported Video of Victim's Mother

Published 21:36 IST, September 9th 2024

Did Mamata Offer Money to Abhaya's Family? BJP Shares Purported Video of Victim's Mother

"Initially, it was Mamata Banerjee, who had boasted about offering money. So, why is she retracting her statement now?" asked the BJP

Reported by: Digital Desk
new CCTV cameras will be installed on every floor, with continuous monitoring to ensure the safety of staff and patients.
The mother of Abhaya contradicts CM’s claim that no money was offered to the victim's family. She asserts that Mamata Banerjee herself offered money to the family, as did the DC (North). | Image: PT
  • 3 min read
21:36 IST, September 9th 2024