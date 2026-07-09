'Don't Touch Them': People Risk Lives To Collect Floating LPG Cylinders From Flood-swollen Patalganga River, Urgent Safety Advisory Issued

Viral videos from Maharashtra's Raigad district have captured alarming scenes of people entering fast-flowing floodwaters and attempting to retrieve floating LPG cylinders from the Patalganga River, despite repeated warnings from authorities not to approach them.

The incident unfolded after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding and waterlogging at the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Chavane village of Panvel taluka, causing nearly 3,000 LPG cylinders to be washed into the Patalganga River. As per the officials, the cylinders included both filled and empty ones, while heavy rain continues across the region and authorities remain on alert.

Visuals from Patalganga River in Khopoli showed multiple gas cylinders floating in the river's strong current. However, separate viral videos have also shown people attempting to collect the drifting cylinders from the floodwaters, raising serious safety concerns.

While officials estimate that around 3,000 cylinders were swept away, local claims and reports suggest that 5,000 to 6,000 cylinders may have been washed into the river. Authorities, however, said that official confirmation of the exact number is still awaited.

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Relentless rainfall led to flooding inside the HPCL bottling facility, allowing the cylinders to be carried away by the swollen river. Videos of dozens of cylinders floating downstream have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the unusual and dangerous incident.

Danger Alert! Public Safety Advisory Issued

Following the incident, the Raigad district administration and other concerned agencies were placed on alert.

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Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale appealed to residents not to approach any LPG cylinder found floating in the river or washed up along its banks. He urged people not to pick up, move or take home any cylinder under any circumstances. The Collector said that authorities have not yet established whether the cylinders drifting in the river are filled with LPG or empty, nor has their safety condition been determined.

Because of this uncertainty, officials warned that attempting to touch, open or use any of the cylinders could prove extremely dangerous and even life-threatening.

The administration has requested residents to immediately inform local authorities if they spot any cylinder and to maintain a safe distance from it. Officials said the situation is being closely monitored as heavy rainfall continues across parts of the district.

Why Floating LPG Cylinders Are Dangerous

According to the experts, floating or drifting LPG cylinders should never be approached, whether they appear to be full or empty. The cylinders remain under high pressure and, if their valves have been damaged or the metal compromised during flooding or impact, they could release pressure violently, turning into dangerous projectiles capable of causing severe injuries and damage.

Even cylinders believed to be empty may still contain pressurised gas. A leak could create an immediate fire or explosion hazard in the case of LPG, while also posing an asphyxiation risk by displacing oxygen in the surrounding area.

Additionally, LPG cylinders are extremely heavy, weighing anywhere between 100 and 500 pounds (approximately 45 to over 225 kilograms). During flood conditions, these cylinders can strike people or structures with great force, causing serious injuries and extensive damage.

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