sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • EAM Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Meetings With Foreign Ministers From GCC Countries & Brazil

Published 16:49 IST, September 9th 2024

EAM Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Meetings With Foreign Ministers From GCC Countries & Brazil

EAM S Jaishankar on Monday held a meetings with his counterparts from the Gulf countries during which he reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
EAM S Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Gulf countries | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:49 IST, September 9th 2024