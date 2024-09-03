sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Elderly Man Brutally Beaten by Ward Boy in Jhansi Government Hospital, Video Emerges

Published 19:43 IST, September 3rd 2024

Elderly Man Brutally Beaten by Ward Boy in Jhansi Government Hospital, Video Emerges

The ward boy, in a fit of rage, tore the elderly man's prescription and forcibly threw him out of the hospital, all while the man pleaded for the assault to sto

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Senior Citizen Brutally Beaten by Ward Boy in Jhansi Government Hospital, Video Goes Viral
Senior Citizen Brutally Beaten by Ward Boy in Jhansi Government Hospital, Video Goes Viral | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:39 IST, September 3rd 2024