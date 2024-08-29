Published 08:52 IST, August 29th 2024
BREAKING: One Terrorists Injured as Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Rajouri
Heavy firing is currently ongoing as security forces engage with two to three terrorists trapped in the Lathi area of Khwas
Heavy firing is currently ongoing as security forces engage with two to three terrorists trapped in the Lathi area of Khwas. | Image: PTI/ Representational
