  • BREAKING: One Terrorists Injured as Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Rajouri

Published 08:52 IST, August 29th 2024

BREAKING: One Terrorists Injured as Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Rajouri

Heavy firing is currently ongoing as security forces engage with two to three terrorists trapped in the Lathi area of Khwas

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jammu and Kashmir police
Heavy firing is currently ongoing as security forces engage with two to three terrorists trapped in the Lathi area of Khwas. | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • 2 min read
06:38 IST, August 29th 2024