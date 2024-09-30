sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Faridabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory For PM Modi's Palwal Rally Today; Check Routes to Avoid

Published 10:00 IST, October 1st 2024

Faridabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory For PM Modi's Palwal Rally Today; Check Routes to Avoid

The entry of all types of heavy and light motor vehicles into Palwal from Faridabad and Delhi will be completely prohibited during specified hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Rajashree Seal
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
Vehicles going from Faridabad to Palwal should not use National Highway-44. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:16 IST, September 30th 2024