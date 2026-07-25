'Fight for Justice Not Over': After Pradhan Quits, Cong's Raja Warring Demands Punjab Education Minister's Resignation

New Delhi: Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday called for the immediate resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, citing ongoing examination paper leaks in the state and drawing parallels with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a strongly worded post on X, Warring described Pradhan’s exit as the “first victory” for the youth of India and urged similar accountability at the state level.

“The fight for justice is not over. Now it’s Punjab’s turn. Multiple Paper Leaks, Zero accountability! How long will Punjab’s students continue to suffer?” he asked. Warring added that Harjot Singh Bains must “resign immediately and take responsibility for putting the future of Punjab’s youth at risk.”

He praised the collective action of students and urged continued pressure, tagging the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit.

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Pradhan resigned from his post after weeks of protests over irregularities in national examinations. In his resignation letter shared on X, he stated that he submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the larger interest of students and the nation. He expressed concern that the ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere should not be exploited by “anti-national forces” and emphasised preserving national unity and protecting students from legal complications.

The resignation followed a sustained protest campaign, including a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk and demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The movement gained significant momentum on July 20 with the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, which saw police intervention.

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