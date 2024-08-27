sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • First Glimpse of Vatrak Bridge Connecting Anand-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Stations | PHOTOS

Published 18:47 IST, August 27th 2024

First Glimpse of Vatrak Bridge Connecting Anand-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Stations | PHOTOS

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) project includes a total of 24 river bridges, with 20 located in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) project includes a total of 24 river bridges, with 20 located in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) project includes a total of 24 river bridges, with 20 located in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:47 IST, August 27th 2024