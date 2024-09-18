sb.scorecardresearch
  • Five Odisha Police Officers Suspended for 'Assaulting' Army Officer, His Female Friend

Published 11:54 IST, September 18th 2024

Five Odisha Police Officers Suspended for 'Assaulting' Army Officer, His Female Friend

Odisha Police has suspended five cops including the Inspector in Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar in connection with the alleged assault.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
11:54 IST, September 18th 2024