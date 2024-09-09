sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Focus on Counter-Terrorism Operations as Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Begins in Rajasthan

Published 18:04 IST, September 9th 2024

Focus on Counter-Terrorism Operations as Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Begins in Rajasthan

Defence spokesperson Amitabh Sharma in a statement on Monday said the 20th edition of the Indo-US joint military war exercise will continue till September 22.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Focus on Counter-Terrorism Operations as Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Begins in Rajasthan
Focus on Counter-Terrorism Operations as Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Begins in Rajasthan | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:04 IST, September 9th 2024